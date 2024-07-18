Support truly

The former BBC One controller who commissioned Strictly Come Dancing has shared her views on the scandal currently rocking the dancing competition.

Lorraine Heggessey was in charge at the BBC when Strictly first premiered in 2000, and her decision to launch the show revolutionised Saturday night television in the UK. Twenty years later, the series is one of the corporation’s most reliable ratings hits.

However, in the last seven months, the show has been hit with a behind-the-scenes scandal that has exposed mistreatment in the rehearsal rooms. It all started when Sherlock star Amanda Abbington requested what was described as “tense” footage of her training sessions with professional partner Giovanni Pernice.

Earlier this week, Graziano Di Prima was dropped from the forthcoming series due to his alleged treatment of documentary presenter Zara McDermott on last year’s series and, it’s now been reported that a third professional dancer has been highlighted as a “person of interest” as an investigation into the show continues.

Reflecting on the controversy on BBC Radio 4, Heggessey described the alleged behind-the-scenes abuse as “sad” and “unacceptable” – but predicted: “I think Strictly can get over this.”

“I think it’s very sad that these things have happened and clearly a line has been crossed by some of the professional dancers, but I think that what’s important is the BBC is dealing with it swiftly and putting in place measures to make sure these things don’t happen again,” Heggessey said on Wednesday (17 July).

She said that “the rigours professional dancers put themselves through can’t be expected of amateur or new dancers who are taking part on Strictly”, and highlighted that the show “is not supposed to be for really polished dancers; it’s supposed to be for people who are learning it”.

open image in gallery Graziano Di Prima has left ‘Strictly’ after alleged mistreatment of Zara McDermott ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Heggessey, who was BBC One’s controller for the first five series, added: “Everybody has always thrown themselves into the training from the very first series – all the contestants take it incredibly seriously and realise they have to work incredibly hard to be able to perform on the show, and certainly bruises on their feet and that kind of thing were not unusual just from the rigours of training.

“But any abuse in the training room is not acceptable.”

Heggessey defended the BBC from claims it should have been aware of what was happening, asking: “If it’s happening behind closed doors, how are you supposed to know about it if nobody raises it with you?”

She continued: “I‘m sure the production team really cared about the welfare of all the contestants and I guess – I don’t know, I’m not close to the show now – but it seems that once it’s come to their attention, they’re doing something about it.”

open image in gallery ‘Strictly’ stars Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice ( BBC )

Heggessey said “the important thing now is to move on and make sure it never happens again” and believes “having somebody in the training room at all times will be to the benefit for everybody”.

She also said that “for the vast majority” of contestants, Strictly “is a hugely positive experience”, highlighting the positive experiences had by Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Annabel Croft, respectively.

“I think Strictly can get over this; we should hang onto all the positives, address the issue and move on.”