Annabel Croft has been left “overwhelmed” by the response to her emotional Strictly Come Dancing performance.

The former tennis star, 57, stunned viewers as she paid tribute to her late husband, Mel, in her week seven routine.

“I didn’t realise while we were in it, how much the significance of it would resonate with so many people,” Annabel said during an appearance on Strictly: It Takes Two.

“I have been quite overwhelmed with the response to it.”

She went on to say the performance was “something extraordinary” and felt like an “out-of-body experience.”