Annabel Croft pays tribute to late husband with emotional Strictly dance

Annabel Croft left viewers emotional during this week’s Strictly Come Dancing, dedicating her ‘Couple’s Choice’ routine to her late husband, Mel, who passed away from cancer in May.

“We were supposed to have our 30th wedding anniversary this year and I never ever saw what’s happened coming”, she told the camera, before taking dance partner, Johannes, to a bench the pair would always go to.

They then performed to ‘Wings’ by Birdy, where Croft blew a kiss to the sky in tribute to Mel.

The judges scored them 35 out of a possible 40.