Former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Robin Windsor has died, aged 44.

Windsor joined the BBC competition in 2010, and participated in four series up until 2013, following which he was forced to step down after being left paralysed for four days due to a slipped disc.

However, he eventually made a special return for what would become the show’s first ever same-sex dance, which he performed alongside Aljaž Škorjanec in 2014.

Windsor’s celebrity partners during his time on the show were Patsy Kensit, former EastEnders star Anita Dobson, Lisa Riley and Dragon’s Den tycoon Deborah Meaden. His highest placement arrived with actor Riley, when the pair finished fifth in 2012.

News of Windsor’s death was announced by the dance company he founded, Burn the Floor, who said the dancer had “tragically passed away”.

Burn the Floor wrote on Facebook: “The BTF family has lost one of its founding members, Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor – who has tragically passed away.

“A BTF journeyman, he danced with us for twenty years – including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.”

The statement continued: “His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”

Robin Windsor has died, aged 44 (Instagram)

Windor’s fellow ex-Strictly professional, James Jordan, paid tribute to the star, whom he called an “old friend”.

“I had the pleasure of working with this man for many years on Strictly – I have such fond memories of him,” Jordan wrote on Instagram, adding: “He was always very caring and fun to be around. Everyone who came in contact with him adored him, from his celebrity partners to his working colleagues.”

Speaking about his decision to withdraw from Strictly in 2014, Windsor, who started dancing at the age of three, told The Sun: “I couldn’t risk going ahead. It was a heartbreaking decision but I had no choice”

Robin Windsor was partnered with Lisa Riley on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2013 (BBC)

He told the outlet that, should he have suffered the slipped disc while he was dancing, he “could have ended up with permanent nerve damage and been in a wheelchair”.

During his time on Strictly, Windsor also performed alongside his fellow professional, Kristina Rihanoff – a partnership they continued with Burn the Floor.

Windsor, who was born in Ipswich, Suffolk, moved to London when he was 15 to pursue a career in dancing. He specialised in Ballroom and Latin, and went onto compete globally at the highest level. He regularly represented England for numerous World Championship competitions, often successfully.

Kristina Rihanoff and Robin Windsor during a ‘Strictly’ launch show (PA)

Most recently, Windsor appeared on stage for the Moulin Rouge tribute show Come What May.

Sisco Entertainment, which represented Windsor in various areas of theatre and corporate entertainment, described his performance as “an embodiment of passion, grace and sheer talent”.

Its stategemnt continued: “His extraordinary ability to express emotion through movement captivated audiences, leaving them spellbound with every step.

“Beyond his impeccable dancing, Robin’s vibrant spirit lit up the room, infusing rehearsals and performances with infectious energy and warmth. His laughter was contagious, his kindness boundless.

Robin Windsor performing with Patsy Kensit on ‘Strictly’ (PA)

Windsor was previously in relationships with Davide Cin and Marcus Collins, the latter of whom featured on ITV reality competition The X Factor in 2011, mentored by Gary Barlow

Collins can currently be seen as Andre in the West End production of Mrs Doubtfire at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

More to follow