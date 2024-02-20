Susanna Reid fought back tears as she revealed the death of her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Robin Windsor, 44, live on air.

Windsor joined the BBC competition in 2010, and participated in four series up until 2013, following which he was forced to step down after being left paralysed for four days due to a slipped disc.

Announcing Windsor’s death on Tuesday (20 February), the Good Morning Britain presenter, who partnered with Windsor on a Children In Need special of Strictly in 2021, struggled to contain her emotions.

“I’m sorry, I am not going to be able to read this,” she said.