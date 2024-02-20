✕ Close Robin Windsor and Lisa Riley on Strictly Come Dancing

Tributes are flooding in for Robin Windsor, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, who has died at the age 44.

Windsor competed on the BBC One show for four series from 2010 to 2013, when he was forced to step down after a slipped disc left him paralysed for four days.

He made a special return to the show in 2014 for what would become Strictly’s first ever same-sex dance, which he performed alongside fellow pro Aljaž Škorjanec.

Windsor’s celebrity partners during his time on the series were actor Patsy Kensit, EastEnders star Anita Dobson, Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley and Dragon’s Den tycoon Deborah Meaden.

The dance company Windsor founded, Burn the Floor, announced his death, saying the dancer had “tragically passed away”.

Many stars, including other Strictly professional dancers, have paid tribute.