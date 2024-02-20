Robin Windsor death latest: Tributes from Susanna Reid, Amy Dowden and Lisa Riley after Strictly star dies suddenly
Windsor, who was forced to step back from the BBC One competition in 2013, is being remembered for his ‘infectious energy and warmth’
Tributes are flooding in for Robin Windsor, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, who has died at the age 44.
Windsor competed on the BBC One show for four series from 2010 to 2013, when he was forced to step down after a slipped disc left him paralysed for four days.
He made a special return to the show in 2014 for what would become Strictly’s first ever same-sex dance, which he performed alongside fellow pro Aljaž Škorjanec.
Windsor’s celebrity partners during his time on the series were actor Patsy Kensit, EastEnders star Anita Dobson, Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley and Dragon’s Den tycoon Deborah Meaden.
The dance company Windsor founded, Burn the Floor, announced his death, saying the dancer had “tragically passed away”.
Many stars, including Craig Revel Horwood, Karen Hauer and Susanna Reid, have paid tribute.
News of Windsor’s death was announced by the dance company he founded, Burn the Floor, who said the dancer had “tragically passed away”. The statement added: “He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”
Windsor’s best moments
From his iconic dance partnership with Lisa Riley to performances on charity show specials, take a look at some of Windsor’s best moments.
Amy Dowden shares Instagram story
She said she was “in such shock” at the news.
Kristina Rihanoff posts about Windsor’s ‘excruciating’ pain
The pro dancer shared a post on her Instagram about the spine injury that ended Windsor’s Strictly career.
In her post, Rihanoff said: “He was struggling more and more with instability of work and excruciating back pain because of the injury he had suffered during Strictly...
“Sadly, us dancers, always neglect our health because we always after the next gig, the next job and he just couldn’t look after his injury properly until there was nothing left to do but have an operation which also put him out of work for quite some time...”
‘Loved by so many but couldn’t see it himself'
Patrick Helm, a choreographer on Strictly, wrote in a tribute: “I don’t even know how to find the words to this post. I will dearly miss you Robin Windsor. “This one is hitting me hard and too close to home. My deepest condolences go to your family and everyone who knew you! You were another one who was loved by so many but couldn’t see it himself. “May you finally be free and find peace. RIP Bobby.”
Oti Mabuse says she will miss Windsor’s ‘smile and hugs'
“Robin was one of the kindest, loving, professional, creative and beautiful humans,” the Strictly pro wrote on Instagram.
Susanna Reid says Windsor made her ‘fall in love with dancing'
On today’s Good Morning Britain, Reid paid tribute to Windsor, who she had danced with in 2011 on the Strictly Come Dancing Children in Need Special.
After Ed Balls read out a statement from the Facebook page of the dance company Windsor founded, Burn the Floor, announcing the tragic news, Reid spoke about how there was something “very special” about Windsor.
“Robin was larger than life and I fell in love with him and fell in love with dancing when I danced with him back then.” she said.
“He was an absolutely remarkable dancer – incredibly strong, so creative. He’s just so enthusiastic about dancing. I just adored him. He was the most incredible personality and as soon as I danced with him, there was something very special about him.”
Reid turned to Richard Arnold, who had starred on the same show as Windsor in 2012.
Tearfully, Arnold said, “I can’t quite believe it, actually – such heart, such a talent, such a twinkler. It’s a bit of a shock to be honest.”
Reid went on to say she has “wonderful memories” of Windsor.
“He was a very special dancer – very sensual, wonderfully exuberant, endlessly enthusiastic, full of strength and creativity and sparkle. He made me fall in love with dancing. Anyone who watched Robin Windsor dance on Strictly, or Burn the Floor, or his other shows would have fallen in love with dance. He was just a fabulous, phenomenal personality.”
She called the news “devastating”.
Robin Windsor ‘happy’ on dream holiday weeks before sudden death
In this recent video from Windsor’s Instagram, he can be seen enjoying a holiday in South Africa:
Windsor’s ex, Marcus Collins, says ‘the world just got a lot less sparkly'
Windsor’s ex-boyfriend Collins, who featured on ITV reality competition The X Factor in 2011 and was mentored by Gary Barlow, has shared a tribute. The couple appeared on the cover of Gay Times together in 2014.
Shirley Balls says Windsor was ‘kind, gracious, gentle and extremely hard working'
See the tribute post from the Strictly head judge here:
