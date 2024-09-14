Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Fans have been left in tears following the return of Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden.

The 34-year-old Welsh ballroom dancer, who first joined the cast of Strictly in 2017, was too ill to compete in last year’s series as she recovered from treatment for stage three breast cancer.

Dowden found a lump in her breast in May 2023 – the day before she was due to leave for her honeymoon in the Maldives with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones.

She underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and fertility treatment in those nine months and was eventually told she had “no evidence of disease” in February.

Dowden’s monumentous return was marked with a dazzling quickstep choreography with the dancer front and centre.

Joined by her fellow Strictly professionals, the group performed a medley of songs, including Dua Lipa’s “Training Season” and Jungle’s “Busy Earnin’” and “Keep Moving”, as played by Dave Arch and his live studio band. The routine was choreographed by Jason Gilkison.

The BBC promised that the “empowering routine will exude glamour”, adding that it was the “perfect way to welcome Amy back for the 22nd series”.

open image in gallery Dowden dedicated the dance to her ‘pink sisters’ ( BBC )

“I’m literally in happy tears over Amy’s dance,” wrote one person on X/Twitter.

Another added: “Must be peeling onions after that. Bless you Amy”.

Others said that the moment was “deserved”, while another wrote: “Can we take a moment to acknowledge how great it is to see Amy Dowden back in her place on the show”.

Dowden was dressed in a hot pink cocktail dress as she performed a medley of styles for the routine.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

open image in gallery She is partnered with JLS singer JB Gill ( BBC )

She dedicated the dance to people who are currently dealing with cancer and to her “pink sisters” who she credited for supporting her during the past year.

“Loved that special dance for Amy Dowden! Amazing!” wrote one person as they praised the performance.

She is partnered with JLS star JB Gill for the competition.

Speaking about her return, Dowden said: “I am so excited for every element of being back with my Strictly family. I am so grateful to get this opportunity, especially as it’s such a special year for this legendary show.

“It feels like it’s my first year again. I’m buzzing to see the whole team, for costumes, for dance routines, to meet the celebrities, the judges. Everyone’s laughing at me because I am just smiling constantly.”