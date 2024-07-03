Amy Dowden pays moving tribute to husband for support during ‘tough’ years

Support truly

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden has shared a moving tribute to her husband, to commemorate a milestone in their relationship.

The 33-year-old Welsh professional dancer, who was recently awarded an MBE for her openness about her struggles with Crohn’s disease, has been recovering from stage three breast cancer and was given the all-clear in February this year.

Dowden tied the knot with her partner and fellow professional dancer Ben Jones in 2022. However, the day before the pair were to leave for their honeymoon in April 2023, the star found a lump in her breast.

“Happy 2nd anniversary! I think it’s fair to say we’ve been through quite a bit during married life,” Dowden captioned a post showing the two on their wedding day.

“But I’m forever grateful for you! Thank you for this past year! I know at times it’s been so tough for you to watch but you kept positive, kept the house clean away from infections and tried to keep me as positive as possible. I love you even more! Let’s hope for a smoother year ahead!”

The couple were once British National Latin Dance champions, and were the first all-British pair to win the competition.

“But what I do know is we have each other!” the star continued. “More adventures, my crazy last minute plans, house renovations, dance school fun and basically just us being us! Love you always, your Amy.”

open image in gallery Couple have a long history of dancing together ( Getty Images )

Strictly Come Dancing also confirmed that the dancer would be returning to the show for its 2024 season after announcing its cast of professional dancers last month. The announcement was overshadowed by scandal, but it marked positive news for fans following Dowden’s journey.

Dowden will be returning to the show after a prolonged absence as she was too ill to compete in last season’s show as she underwent cancer treatment.

“My heart is so happy,” she wrote. “The best team on and off the dance floor. Feel blessed and more excited than ever. Bring it on!”

Professional dancer Vito Coppola, who will also dance in this year’s competition, wrote on Instagram about how much the Strictly cast had “missed” Dowden in the previous season.

“Beautiful Amy, we are so happy to have you back. We have missed you. Be ready because I am going to lift you very high,” he said. “We love you, and I am sure I can speak for all us when I say that it was not same without you.”