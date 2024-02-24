Amy Dowden celebrates cancer update she ‘never thought she’d hear’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden is celebrating having “no evidence of disease” after being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May 2023.

The 33-year-old Welsh dancer has undergone a mastectomy, chemotherapy and fertility treatment over the last nine months.

On Friday (23 February), Dowden shared a celebratory update on her Instagram account. The dancer posted a photo of her with her arms in the air alongside the caption: “NO EVIDENCE OF DISEASE! Words I dreamed of! My biggest accomplishment yet!”

She continued: “I won’t be getting the all clear for 5 years especially with a hormone fed cancer. But it was all worth it. Words I never thought I’d hear at one point.”

She went on to thank her husband, Ben Jones, her family and friends for their support.“I will still need a monthly injection for 5 years and regular check ups,” she explained. “Chemo and this past year has certainly took its toll on my body both physically and mentally, so I’ll be taking the next few months to heal and recover.

“I have so much to strive and live for, and so grateful for another chance at life! Something I know not all get. I certainly see life differently and my life has changed forever!

“Cancer affects too many so I will continue to do all I can to raise awareness and make sure I get as many as I can to #checkthemselves.

“It’s time to look ahead after what’s been the toughest year, and one I certainly didn’t expect! Dance floor I’m coming for you!”

The good news comes days after Dowden revealed she’d unexpectedly been taken to the respiratory unit.

Dowden, who finished her last bout of chemotherapy in November, has said that she hopes she can return to Strictly later this year and win the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Before the new year, Dowden said she felt “robbed” of 2023 following her cancer diagnosis and said she was looking forward to being “fit and healthy” in 2024.

Despite not being able to compete in the show, the Strictly producers had continually included Dowden where they could in the show.

She delighted fans when she made a surprise appearance reading out the terms and conditions. During last year’s final in December, Dowden stunned fans when she performed in the opening number of the night, where viewers later saw Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and her professional partner Vito Coppola crowned the Strictly champions for 2023.