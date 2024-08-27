Amy Dowden breaks down over troll abuse in hospital bed

Amy Dowden broke down in tears after trolls sent her abusive messages about her cancer diagnosis while she was in a hospital bed.

In the new BBC documentary Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me, the dancer shows a nurse the negative comments she received after choosing to share her diagnosis publicly.

One of the messages accused Dowden of being a “narcissist” after sharing a video of her dancing.

“I would have done anything in the world not to be dancing in my friend’s garden about to shave my head,” she recalled.