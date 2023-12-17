Amy Dowden surprises Strictly viewers in emotional ‘moment of the series’

Amy Dowden surprised Strictly Come Dancing viewers during Saturday night's (16 December) final with an appearance fans have called the "moment of the series."

The professional dancer, 33, was unable to compete with a celebrity partner this year on the BBC One show after her diagnosis and treatment for stage three breast cancer.

"Well done and huge congratulations to Ellie and Vito but for me, this has got to be the moment of the series. Welcome back Amy," one viewer commented on X/Twitter.