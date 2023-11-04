Amy Dowden opens up on ‘toughest year’ of her life with breast cancer

Amy Dowden gave an update on her health during Stand Up To Cancer last night (3 November), as she revealed she’s preparing for her final chemotherapy session.

The 33-year-old was diagnosed with grade III breast cancer in May of this year, meaning she was unable to take part in Strictly Come Dancing, however, her spirits have remained high.

“I’ll ring that chemo bell!”, she exclaimed to Davina McCall.

“It has been the toughest year of my life but I’m just really hoping with the surgery I’ve already had and the chemo, I’ve done enough.”