Strictly Come Dancing reveals winners for 2023: ‘This is the cherry on the cake’

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola were announced as the 2023 winners of the Strictly Come Dancing on 16 December.

The couple was competing with Bobby Brazier and Layton Williams on the Glitterball Trophy.

Before holding the trophy, Ellie pointed to her dancing partner while saying: “This is for you!”

Vito replied: “This is like the cherry on the cake, but only we know. It’s like the point of the iceberg in the water.”

The 22-year-old actress was the last female celebrity in the competition.