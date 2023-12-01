Strictly’s Amy Dowden says she’s ‘had enough’ as she’s rushed back to hospital

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has revealed she was rushed to hospital earlier this week following her treatment for breast cancer.

Stating she’s “had enough”, the 32-year-old said it had been a “nightmare week” after doctors found a blood clot in her lung.

The professional dancer shared a video with her fans on Thursday (30 November) and said: “Just seems to be never-ending...

“I was rushed into hospital on Monday and it came to my knowledge on Tuesday that I’ve got another blood clot on my lung.”