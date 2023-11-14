Amy Dowden comforts young girl as she makes tearful cancer admission

Strictly’s Amy Dowden comforts a brave young girl battling a rare condition as she opens up on a tough part of her own cancer journey.

The dancer, who was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, was filmed for a Children In Need special, which was shown on The One Show on Monday (14 November).

She is seen meeting Brianna, 16, who was born with a rare genetic condition called Cat Eye Syndrome.

Amy tells Brianna: “You’re an absolute inspiration to me. I know what you’ve gone through. You know what, I’m taking a lot from you because I’m going through my own health journey.”

She appears emotional admitting she is finding it tough having not danced for so long.