Amy Dowden wiped tears from her eyes as she listened to and watched a young girl receive a Pride of Britain Award for her courage after she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Freya Harris, 8, was honoured at the ceremony alongside her dog Echo.

Freya’s story moved Amy, who is undergoing her own treatment for cancer, to tears.

The Strictly professional dancer, 33, was diagnosed with breast cancer in May. She underwent a mastectomy before doctors discovered another form of cancer. She is now undergoing chemotherapy.