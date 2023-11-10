Strictly’s Amy Dowden cries as she rings bell marking end of chemotherapy

A tearful Amy Dowden rang the bell to mark the end of her chemotherapy treatment as she pledged to “never take life for granted again”.

The Strictly professional dancer was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. Since her diagnosis, she has shared her treatment journey with fans to raise awareness.

Having had a mastectomy, battled sepsis, and lost her hair, Amy said her cancer journey has been “tough” but made her “so much stronger”.

Posting the emotional moment on Instagram, she is seen embracing friends and staff at the Sheldon Hospital where she received her treatment.