Amy Dowden opens up on cancer struggles as she admits: ‘It’s not over’

Strictly Come Dancing professional Amy Dowden has opened up on her struggles after finishing treatment for breast cancer, admitting “It’s not over yet”.

The 33-year-old has recently finished several rounds of chemotherapy after she was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine show on Wednesday (13 September), the Strictly star admitted she had found the last few weeks tough.

She said: “I am taking each day as it comes. Mentally it has been tougher now.”

She added: “Once you finish treatment others think you are fine now, but it’s not over.”