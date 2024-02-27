Amy Dowden teases Strictly future after positive cancer update

Amy Dowden has hinted at the possibility of a return to Strictly Come Dancing after sharing a positive update about her cancer diagnosis.

The dancer disclosed her stage three breast cancer last year and has since undergone a mastectomy and fertility treatment, during which she missed out on being a competitor on the 2023 series.

Last week she revealed that “no evidence of disease” was found during her latest health check.

Speaking on Lorraine on Tuesday (27 February), Dowden hinted at a return to the BBC show.

“I would love to return, to be back with my Strictly family... that’s the goal,” she said.