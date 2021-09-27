Strictly Come Dancing stars who are refusing to get a Covid-19 vaccination are hiring lawyers in an effort to protect their identities.

Reports recently emerged that three professional dancers on the BBC One programme have rejected the jab.

Yesterday (27 September), McFly singer Tom Fletcher and his professional dance partner Amy Dowden tested positive for coronavirus. The news has prompted questions surrounding the safety of the show’s cast and crew.

There is no suggestion that Fletcher or Dowden are among the contestants refusing the jab.

As reported by The Times, the Strictly stars are seeking legal assistance in keeping their identities private after it emerged that The Mail on Sunday was reportedly attempting to name two of the alleged vaccine-refusers yesterday (26 September).

The publication reportedly backed off after it was served with legal warnings.

The stars have engaged the services of London law firm, Payne Hicks Beach, in order to keep their private medical information from being made public.

BBC sources told The Times that the dancers have enlisted the lawyers at their own expense.

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden have tested positive for Covid (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA Wire)

The Independent has contacted a representative for Strictly for comment.

The broadcaster has confirmed that vaccinations are not mandatory for cast and crew on the series .

