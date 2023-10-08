Strictly Come Dancing loses its second contestant of 2023

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nikita Kanda has become the second contestant to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

The radio presenter and her professional partner Gorka Márquez found themselves in the dreaded dance-off for the second week running, this time facing off against Love Island’s Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima.

Both couples performed their routines again for judges Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood.

First, McDermott performed the Pasodoble to “The Puss Suite” from Puss In Boots. Then, Kanda did her Jive to “Kids In America” from Clueless.

All four judges voted to save McDermott and Di Prima.

When asked by host Tess Daly about their time on the show, Kanda said: “I don’t want to leave yet, I feel like I’ve let him down. I’ve had the best time and I love all my Strictly family, I’m going to miss you all. This has been a dream come true, I’m so grateful. I’ve got to say the biggest thank you to Gorka, he has been the biggest support and I’ve had the best time ever.”

Kanda was the second celebrity to be eliminated, after last week saw presenter and actor Les Dennis get booted out.

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Nikita Kanda (BBC)

The celebrities with the highest cumulative scores of the series so far are actor Layton Williams and Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, who have racked up 93 points each over the first three weeks.

Read the biggest talking points from the third episode of Strictly 2023 here – from Ballas giving her first 10 of the series to comedian Eddie Kadi, to the surprise appearance of pro dancer Amy Dowden.

The professional dancer, 33, who first joined the cast of Strictly in 2017, was forced to pull out of the competition earlier this year after she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

On Sunday, Dowden revealed that she decided to ditch her wig and “brave the bald” just moments before her cameo on Saturday night.

The remaining thirteen couples – who you can read about here – will take to the dancefloor next week when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 14 October at 6:30pm.