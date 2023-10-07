Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is well underway, with a starry set of celebrities dancing their way through the third week of the competition.

The BBC’s flagship dance competition kicked off its 21st series on September 23 with contestants such as Angela Rippon, Bobby Brazier and Annabel Croft vying for the glitterball trophy.

The theme for week three on Saturday night was the show’s annual movie week, where contestants encapsulated an iconic film through dance in 90 seconds.

EastEnders actor Nigel Harman and professional Katya Jones gave the show a false start with their Batman-inspired jive that viewers called “flat”, with other fans remarking that this week’s performance was “not Nigel’s best”.

Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon and her partner Carlos Gu, topped Saturday’s leaderboard, performing an energetic Charleston to “Who’s Got the Pain?” from Damn Yankees, as danced by Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdo. They almost achieved nines across the board, with fans calling the routine “one for the history books”.

Meanwhile, after ending up in the dance-off last week, Nikita Kanda bounced back with a jive to “Kids In America” from the 1995 hit Clueless. In other standout performances, former Tennis champion Annabel Croft embodied Audrey Hepburn as she performed a waltz to “Moon River” from Breakfast at Tiffany’s, while Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell performed a sultry samba to “Young Hearts Run Free” from Romeo and Juliet.

Episodes will continue to air every Saturday on BBC One, with the results show following suit on Sunday evenings.

You can find the full line-up and the pairings for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing here.

Here are the biggest talking points from the third competitive episode of Strictly 2023.

Judge Shirley Ballas gives away the first 10 of the series to comedian Eddie Kadi

Eddie Kadi and his partner Karen Hauer scored the first 10 of the series with their couple’s choice (BBC)

Comedian Eddie Kadi and his professional partner Karen Hauer scored the first 10 of the series with their first couple’s choice freestyle inspired by Men in Black to a song of the same name. The pair dazzled viewers by wearing slick matching black suits as they delivered groovy, street-dance-inspired choreography.

During the judge’s reflections, Kadi agreed that he had lots of fun “throwing out the rule book” for the freestyle number.

Craig Revel Horwood, who is known for his cutting criticism of the show’s contestants, told Kadi that he would have made his “family proud” with his performance. Meanwhile, Anton Du Beke added that he just “loved it”.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said the performance was “slick, it had style, it was edgy and entertaining”, before scoring Kadi the first 10 of the 2023 series.

“It’s never too early for a 10 from Shirley,” said the judge, which caused Kadi to drop to his knees in amazement. The rest of the judges each scored Kadi with an eight, making his overall score 34 – taking second place in Saturday’s leaderboard.

Amy Dowden delighted Strictly fans with surprise appearance amid breast cancer treatment

Amy Dowden was forced to pull out of the competition after she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer earlier this year (BBC)

Viewers were delighted when Amy Dowden made a surprise appearance on Saturday’s episode as she undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

The professional dancer, 33, who joined the cast of Strictly in 2017, was forced to pull out of the competition earlier this year after she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

While the professional dancer previously told fans she would not be appearing in the new series, she surprised Strictly viewers as she arrived in a sparkly gown and read out the terms and conditions for the public voting at the beginning Saturday’s episode.

Announcing Dowden to the cameras, host Claudia Winkleman said: “We’re so excited that she’s well enough to be here,” before Dowden emerged from behind a curtain.

As Dowden read out the terms and conditions, an emotional Strictly 2023 cast clapped and cheered her on.

Winkleman went on to add that the cast had been missing their Strictly colleague in her absence from the show, before asking Dowden about the status of her treatment.

“I’m over halfway through treatment and chemo,” an excited Dowden replied. “I can’t wait to be back with you all.”

Layton Williams makes Strictly history as first male celebrity that has danced in a skirt and heels

Layton Williams dressed as Rizzo from ‘Grease’ (BBC)

Dancing a Viennese waltz to “There Are Worse Things I Could Do” from Grease, Williams dressed as Pink Ladies’ frontwoman Rizzo – making it the first time that a male celebrity contestant has worn a skirt and heels on the show.

The performance itself was full of drama, with judges remarking on Layton’s acting skills as he reflected the emotion of the song. However, judges said that the partner work was bumpy, with Williams sometimes overpowering his professional partner Nikita Kuzmin.

The Strictly Come Dancing results show for week three airs at 7.15pm on Sunday on BBC One, with the cast expected to deliver a Barbie-inspired number, plus a live performance from pop star Madison Beer.