Strictly Come Dancing awards first 10 of the series to Eddie Kadi

The Strictly Come Dancing panel have awarded the first 10 of the series to comedian, Eddie Kadi.

For their couples choice routine, Kadi, along with his partner, Karen Hauer, gave a Men In Black-inspired street dance performance.

“This was slick, it had style, it was edgy, it was entertaining, you found your groove”, complimented Shirley Ballas, who was the judge responsible for the score.

However, the couple didn’t come out on top overall, being pipped to the post by Angela Scanlon, who scored 35 overall.