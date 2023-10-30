Strictly Come Dancing’s fifth celebrity eliminated despite ‘improving remarkably’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The latest celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed.

Sunday night’s (29 October) results show saw the fifth contestant sent home from the competition following Saturday night’s episode, which placed Coronation Street’s Ellie Leach at the top of the leaderboard.

It was former Love Island star Zara McDermott and her professional partner Graziano Di Prima who left the BBC competition after a tense dance off with Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas and his dance partner Luba Mushtuk.

All four judges opted to save Thomas and Mushtuk in the Halloween showdown. McDermott, who performed a Charleston this week to “Jeepers Creepers” by Al Donahue and his Orchestra, had placed bottom of the leaderboard numerous times in recent episodes.

When asked by host Tess Daly about her time on the show, McDermott said: “I have had the time of my life. Just to be here is incredible. Thank you to the judges and my amazing partner obviously.

“My fellow contestants are just incredible. It has been the most amazing experience. I can’t believe it’s over but I am going to be here in spirit every week supporting them.”

McDermott has been eliminated from show (BBC/Guy Levy)

Di Prima was then asked if he had any words for his partner, and he said: “She has been great for me 8am until 9pm. Never stopping, asking just for a half an hour break. She is literally what Strictly is all about.

“A real novice, coming in, putting all the hard job. You have such a good soul. You are so humble and I say thank you that I found a friend like you. I have learnt so much from you and your hard work within six weeks. You have never danced before. I am so proud of you. So proud of you honestly.”

There are now just nine couples remaining in the competition, after Sherlock star Amanda Abbington also withdrew this week due to “personal reasons”.

Fans noticed that Abbington did not mention her pro partner, Giovanni Pernice, in the Instagram post she shared after quitting.

In the post, which can be read in full here, she said “I’m so sad that I am unable to go any further”.

The remaining couples will take to the dancefloor next when Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 4 November at 19.05pm.