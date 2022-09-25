Jump to content

Strictly 2022: Shirley Ballas gets ‘muddled up’ in scoring blunder during first live show

‘I got muddled up with my paddles,’ head judge explained

Isobel Lewis
Sunday 25 September 2022 09:01
Comments
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 trailer

Shirley Ballas found herself in “a bit of a muddle” during the first Strictly Come Dancing live show.

The new series kicked off on Saturday (24 September) as all 15 couples danced together for the first time.

You can find out about all the couples competing on Strictly 2022 here.

Second to dance were Kiss FM DJ Tyler West and his professional partner Dianne Buswell, who performed the American Smooth to “Falling” by Harry Styles.

The couple received a mixed reception from the judges, but were praised by head judge Ballas, who said that West “just put [Buswell] in the most beautiful space” and gave them a standing ovation.

She also said that the couple created a “beautiful” atmosphere.

When it came to the scoring, however, Ballas could be seen reaching around under her table for her paddle.

“I’m putting up a seven,” she said, despite the score on the screen read as a six.

Ballas was seen reaching under the table for her paddle

(BBC)

Host Claudia Winkleman explained: “OK, we just need to clarify because Shirley held up a seven. I imagine you’d prefer the seven.”

Ballas then confirmed: “I’ll take the seven. I got muddled up with my paddles. I was in a bit of a muddle.”

“Perfect, we’ll take a seven,” Winkleman confirmed. This brought West and Buswell’s total score to 22 out of 40.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC One.

