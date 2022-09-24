Netflix announces The Crown season 5 release date

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Crown will return to our screens this autumn as a new cast step into the shoes of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family.

Netflix’s historical drama has seen a resurgence in interest around the world following the death of the monarch earlier this month.

During the streamer’s fan event Tudum on Saturday (24 September), Netflix announced that season five of The Crown would be arriving on Wednesday 9 November.

Imelda Staunton will be taking over from Olivia Colman as the Queen, with Jonathan Pryce playing her late husband Prince Philip.

Australian actor Elizabeth Debicki is playing Princess Diana, while Dominic West will portray a young King Charles III.

Seasons five and six will be set in the Nineties and will feature a young Prince William and Harry for the first time.

Production is currently ongoing on the sixth season of the show, but was temporarily halted following the Queen’s death.

Matt Smith, who was the first actor to play Prince Philip, recently said that Prince Harry referred to him as “grandad” due to his role in the Netflix show.

The Crown season five comes to Netflix on Wednesday 9 November.