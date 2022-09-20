Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Since the launch of its first season in 2016, The Crown has captured the imaginations of millions around the world.

A dramatisation of the royal family during reign of Queen Elizabeth II, the Netflix series has depicted key points in the late monarch’s life, from her marriage to Prince Philip in 1947 to, in the most recent season, the early stages of Prince Charles’s marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales.

Since the Queen’s death at age 96 on 8 September, there has been a resurgence of interest in the programme, with many curious to know just how accurately the storylines represent real-life occurrences.

Season five is due to begin streaming on the platform in November and will feature a new set of cast members to represent the family in the early to mid-Nineties.

Imelda Staunton will lead the new ensemble as the Queen, succeeding Olivia Colman who played the monarch in seasons three and four.

Who is playing Prince William?

Season five will feature Senan West as young William.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Rufus Kampas and Ed McVey will portray Prince William in his earlier and later teenage years respectively in season six.

Also recently cast was newcomer Meg Bellamy in the role of Kate Middleton as she meets William at St Andrew’s University in 2001.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (AFP or licensors)

Who is playing Prince Harry?

For season five, child actors Teddy Hawley and Will Powell will portray the young Prince Harry.

Currently, the actor (or actors) portraying Prince Harry in The Crown’s sixth and final season are yet to be announced.

In 2021, the Duke of Sussex suggested that Damian Lewis could play him on the show, during a chat with James Corden on The Late Late Show.

Corden agreed, telling Harry that the Homeland star was a “great shout”.

“I think Damian Lewis as you and me as William, that’s casting,” Corden said, with Harry sarcastically replying: “It’s not great casting, but it is casting.”

Season five of The Crown will be available on Netflix in November.

Follow the latest updates following the death of Queen Elizabeth II here.