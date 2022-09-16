Kate Garraway says she told King Charles III she ‘smelt like a wet dog’ during meeting
‘Good Morning Britain’ host met the king when he was Prince of Wales
Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway has recalled an amusing meeting with King Charles III.
The monarch, who claimed the throne this week following the death of his mother, met Garraway while he was the Prince of Wales.
Dressed in black, Garraway hosted Friday’s (16 September) installment of GMB. Near the end of the episode, she described meeting the royal during an event for his organisation The Prince’s Trust.
“The last Prince’s Trust event ceremony was a very thundery day,” she recalled. “I got soaking wet and smelt like a wet dog.
“I said to him, not knowing he was going to be the King, ‘I’m so sorry I smell like a wet dog’.”
According to the presenter, the future king then replied: “Oh I hadn’t noticed.”
“There was then a massive thunder clap and do you think that was the premonition of things to come? It was like he was Thor, never mind King, that day.”
Garraway isn’t the only TV star to describe an amusing brush with royalty this week.
Doctor Who star Matt Smith said Prince Harry jokingly addressed him as “granddad”, in reference to his portrayal of Prince Philip in The Crown.
