Craig Revel Horwood wasn’t happy about the result of this week’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The latest celebrity voted off the BBC show was revealed in Sunday night’s results show (7 November).

It was the turn of Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty to be eliminated from the competition following a surprise dance-off with social media star Tilly Ramsay.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all opted to save Ramsay, but head judge Shirley Ballas said she would have saved Peaty if given the chance.

When the show’s co-host Tess Daly asked Revel Horwood who he would like to save, he said: “Firstly, I wouldn’t have put these couples in the bottom. That’s just me personally, but seeing they are there and I’ve got to choose, I’m finding it really difficult tonight and this isn’t like me.”

He continued: “But for the reason of a better dancer and a better dance off scenario, I’m going to choose to save Nikita [Kuzman] and Tilly.”

While he didn’t say who he would have rather seen in the bottom, one of the contestants it’s strongly suspected he was alluding to is broadcaster Dan Walker.

Despite receiving lower scores from the judges, he has sailed through to the next round every week to date.

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones were eliminated in the latest episode of ‘Strictly’ (BBC iPlayer)

Speaking about his time on the show, Peaty said: “I have absolutely loved every single challenge. I’ve never had a challenge like this. As an Olympian for 16 years, I’ve pushed my body to places that I never thought it could be pushed.

“This is just a whole new ballgame and I’ve got so much respect for everyone that dances across the world and to all of these contestants and pros that put themselves on the line every single week – it’s just been a great experience.:

Peaty’s professional dance partner, Katya Jones, added:”‘I was not ready to be in this position today. But looking back, this is you – you have done all of this. None of us expected you to come from the Olympics.”

She continued: “After the dance off, I looked at him and he had tears in his eyes. Someone who’s an absolute unbeatable machine that we see defending his titles for seven years non-stop, being emotional about dancing.

“I really think you deserve a lot more appreciation for what you’ve done and I was not ready for this.”

Craig Revel Horwood was not happy with the latest ‘Strictly’ bottom two (BBC iPlayer)

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday (13 November) on BBC One at 6.40pm.