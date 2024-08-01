Support truly

Craig Revel Horwood has said his former ballet teacher used to “whack” him with a cane when he was training to become a dancer.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge was appearing on BBC Breakfast, to discuss the scandal currently engulfing the dancing programme, which is facing scrutiny over the treatment of some of its celebrity participants.

Two professional dancers, Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, have now left the show following allegations made about their conduct during training. Pernice has denied allegations of “threatening and abusive behaviour,” while Di Prima said in a statement he “deeply regrets” kicking his celebrity partner Zara McDermott during a rehearsal.

Speaking about the dark cloud hanging over the programme, Revel Horwood – who has been judging the dancing show since its inception in 2004 – said he was “completely gobsmacked” by the allegations.

“Of course I found out with the press because the judges are all kept separate from the contestants,” he said, explaining that the judges are kept separate from what happens in the rehearsal room.

Probed by host Naga Munchetty about the culture of professional dance training, Revel Horwood admitted to being exposed to abusive teaching styles as a young dancer, and admitted that some professionals can carry what they learn into the training room.

open image in gallery Revel Horwood said he was trained in ‘tough’ environment ( BBC )

“I know how I was trained and it was tough,” he said. “I had a Russian ballet teacher who used to have a cane and she would whack us with it. Just so you’re not pulling up from the thigh – doing a déboulés for instance to engage your hamstrings.”

“I mean obviously that sort of teaching wouldn’t be available today. Things have changed and come a long way in 40 years since I trained.”

Revel Horwood is the only judge to have remained on the show since its beginning 20 years ago. Before that, the dancer choreographed West End productions, including Spend, Spend, Spend, for which he received a Laurence Olivier Award nomination for Best Choreography.

Asked about whether he was concerned about how the complaints would affect the future of the programme, the judge said he was pleased by the measures in place for the new series.

“Training everyone is different, what they learn they carry on into the training room,” he said. “I think it’s a good thing they are bringing people into the rehearsal rooms, they are mediators.

“We have chaperones in the theatre all the time, especially with children and younger people. It’s a good thing to have a third eye on the whole situation.”

open image in gallery Craig Revel Horwood on ‘Strictly' ( BBC/Guy Levy )

The BBC announced new welfare precautions to help look after Strictly Come Dancing contestants, following the allegations that have shaken the show.

A statement shared last month, said: “Going forward, we will: have a production team member present during training room rehearsals at all times; increase existing support with the addition of two new roles on the show dedicated to welfare support – a Celebrity Welfare Producer and a Professional Dancer Welfare Producer; and deliver further training for the production team and crew.”

However, as reported last week by the Observer, former crew members have come forward to make complaints about the show’s environment, including allegations of sexually inappropriate comments in the workplace, and a work culture deemed “tense, toxic [and] uncomfortable”.

Sherlock star Amanda Abbington, who quit the 2023 series, said in an interview last week that she and her lawyer are trying to access 50 hours of rehearsal room footage that was filmed during her training with Pernice, which she alleged shows her time “spent in a room that was toxic” with the Strictly professional.

open image in gallery Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice dancing on the latest season of ‘Strictly’ ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Days later, former Love Island host Laura Whitmore, who was partnered with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice in 2016, alleged she was subjected to “inappropriate behaviour” during her time on the show.

In an Instagram story shared on Saturday (27 July), Whitmore wrote: “I initially raised concerns back in 2016. I thought my experience was specific to me but I’ve since learned I was wrong.”

“The aim of this is to show a pattern of behaviour that I believe needs to stop.”

She said: “I am not looking for anything, just an acceptance that what happened to me in the rehearsal rooms during my time on BBC Strictly was wrong and that it won’t happen to anyone else again.”

The television presenter went on to say she had not made an official complaint and was providing evidence of her experience to support the BBC’s investigation.

The outcome of the BBC’s investigation into Pernice’s conduct is expected soon.