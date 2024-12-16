Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

In Strictly Come Dancing’s 20-year history, judge Craig Revel Horwood has developed a reputation for being the pantomime villain of the series – giving out harsh scores and even more scathing criticism.

However, it seems that this year’s winner, comedian Chris McCausland, has been the person to finally break down the ruthless judge. During Saturday night’s final (14 December), Revel Horwood stood up and delivered an emotional speech dedicated to McCausland, and even left his chair to give the contestant a big hug.

Throughout this year’s series, McCausland – who was announced on Saturday night as the first blind person to win the series – has been unafraid to fire back witty jokes at Revel Horwood whenever he dished out brutal criticism. That running dynamic has led the two to strike up a special bond.

During rehearsals for the final, each finalist was assigned a judge to assist them with adding the finishing touches to their routine, such as perfecting their technique and performance style. It was no surprise when Revel Horwood was the judge chosen to help McCausland and his professional partner Dianne Buswell.

After McCausland and Buswell danced their final routine of the series on Saturday – a Waltz to “You’ll Never Walk Alone” by Gerry and the Pacemakers – Revel Horwood grew emotional as he reflected on being in the rehearsal room with the pair.

He admitted he liked the experience so much that he even thought about getting the comedian a Christmas card.

“My eyes were made wide open when I came to the studio to coach you guys. I loved every second of it, it was brilliant. It stayed with me – to the point that I really thought that I was going to write you a Christmas card,” he said.

Revel Horwood revealed that he had in fact written “a little something” dedicated to McCausland.

open image in gallery Craig Revel Horwood on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

“I thought I’d read it now instead to save money on the card,” he joked.

He began the poem: “In a world of darkness, you’ve learnt to dance and slay / With every step, you’ve found your way / You’ve taught the world anything can be done / As long as you don’t stick out your bum / No shoulders raised with swing and sway / With every heel lead, you discovered the day / A heart that dances, pure and free / Is worth much more than a 10 from me / And Chris, you’re a light that shines for all to see.”

The studio was filled with claps and cheers as each judge grew teary-eyed.

McCausland then opened his arms wide and said, “Come on Craig!”, and the judge got up from his chair and embraced the comedian.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery ‘Chris, you’ve officially broken Craig Revel Horwood, and we’re all grateful,’ said Claudia Winkleman ( BBC )

Host Tess Daly joked she had “seen it all now” as Revel Horwood’s affection is a rare occurrence on the dancing show.

Claudia Winkleman later added: “Chris, you’ve officially broken Craig Revel Horwood, and we’re all grateful.”

open image in gallery Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell on ‘Strictly’ ( BBC )

He responded: “Oh my goodness, it’s so much more than I ever thought. I thought that the show, if it did well, it would be entertaining, I didn’t realise it would be emotional, and that it would move people and connect with people. It’s really hit me.”

Viewers were similarly teary-eyed at home, as one person wrote on X/Twitter: “That poem was possibly the nicest thing I’ve ever seen Craig do on Strictly. No matter his scores for Chris, that is the kindest moment I’ve ever seen.”

Another person wrote a poetic response: “Well, in the Elstree Studious they say – that Craig‘s small heart grew three sizes that day.”

open image in gallery 2024 ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ winners Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland ( BBC )

“Chris has got Craig reading poetry,” said one person, sharing a gasping emoji.

Another said: “I am in complete bits. Chris is absolutely wonderful. Diane is pure talent. Then Craig’s poem. Floods of tears.”

McCausland and Buswell lifted the glitterball trophy on Saturday night as they were revealed as the 2024 winners of Strictly. Catch up on everything that happened here.