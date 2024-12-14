✕ Close Chris McCausland and Strictly partner share emotional moment after 'joyous' dance performance

The Strictly Come Dancing final is upon us, as four couples are primed to take to the dancefloor one last time tonight.

Those vying for the glitterball trophy are Chris McCausland and his partner Dianne Buswell, Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, Tasha Ghouri dancing with Aljaž Škorjanec and JB Gill and his pro partner Lauren Oakley.

McCausland is a firm favourite to win, and if he does take home the glitterball trophy tonight, it will make him the first blind contestant to become a Strictly champion.

However, the comedian is reported to have faced a last-minute change of plan as his parents cannot travel to Hertfordshire to support him in the final, due to illness.

His mother Valerie has caught the flu, and will be unable to travel from their home in Liverpool to the Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, where the live episode will be filmed. McCausland’s father, John, told The Daily Mail that he will be remaining at home to look after her.

Ahead of the final, McCausland’s dance partner Buswell shared an emotional message to the stand-up comic while appearing on the Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two.

Buswell broke down in tears when she was shown a clip of McCausland’s dancing journey, and she praised him for being “the most honest man I’ve ever met”.

“Chris has taught me so much. Mostly about honesty. He’s the most honest man I’ve ever met. He wears his heart on his sleeve, and he’s taught me just to be myself,” said Buswell.

She continued: “I think you put a lot of pressure on yourself to be this perfect dancer or this perfect person. Chris has just brought out of me something that not many people can. Just giving it your best go and it doesn’t matter if things are perfect, like I said before on here. Things can be beautiful without the perfectionism of things.”

In tonight’s final, the couples will dance three numbers each: a judge’s pick, a show dance and the couple’s favourite dance from the series.

The Strictly Come Dancing final will air at 6pm on BBC One. Find the full list of songs and dances below.