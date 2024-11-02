Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 is here, with all the stars paired up with their respective pro dancers.

The reality competition series returned to our screens on 14 September, with a launch show in which the celebrity contestants learnt which professional dancers they would be coupled up with.

Meet your Strictly Come Dancing couples below…

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell

Comedian and actor Chris McCausland, 47, is making history as the show’s first ever blind contestant.

The star, who’s appeared on panel shows including Have I Got News for You and Would I Lie to You?, is paired with Dianne Buswell, who’s been with Strictly since 2017.

Buswell, 35, reached the final in 2018 with Joe Sugg (who she has been in a relationship with ever since), and then again in 2023 with Bobby Brazier.

open image in gallery Chris McCausland is partnered with Dianne Buswell ( BBC )

JB Gill and Amy Dowden

The 37-year-old first rose to fame for being in boyband, JLS. Outside of music, he’s made a successful career in TV presenting.

He’ll be paired with fan favourite Amy Dowden, who will be returning for her first show following her experience with stage three breast cancer. Dowden, who has been with the show since 2017, was told there was “no evidence of the disease” in February.

open image in gallery JB Gill is partnered with Amy Dowden ( BBC )

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas

EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, 30, has already won a Strictly Christmas Special, which may frustrate some purist fans.

He’ll be dancing with Michelle Tsiakkas, 28, who joined the show in 2022. She has been dancing since she was six in her home country of Cyprus.

open image in gallery Jamie Borthwick is partnered with Michelle Tsiakkas ( BBC )

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe

You may recognise Olympian multi-sport athlete Montell Douglas as Fire from the 2024 Gladiators reboot.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

She’ll be paired with Johannes Radebe. He’s been with the show since 2021, and has since been coupled up with celebrities including chef John Waite and tennis player Annabel Croft, the latter of whom credits him with helping her process grief after the death of her husband.

Although he hasn’t lifted the Glitterball trophy yet, this could be the year it happens.

open image in gallery Montell Douglas is partnered with Johannes Radebe ( BBC )

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk - Eliminated

DIY SOS star Nick Knowles is best known for starring on the popular home improvement show. He’ll be paired with Luba Mushtuk, 34, who’s been with Strictly since 2018. She won the Christmas special that same year with Shane Lynch.

She’s since been partnered with NFL player Jason Bell and Waterloo Road and Emmerdale star Adam Thomas. Although Mushtuk has not made it past week three of the main competition yet, this might be the year that all changes - yet Knowles’ injury has scuppered their hopes.

open image in gallery Nick Knowles is dancing with Luba Mushtuk ( BBC )

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer - Eliminated

Ex-footballer and pundit Paul Merson will be swapping the studio for the ballroom as he hopes to lift the Glitterball trophy this year.

The Sky Sports pundit will be partnered with Karen Hauer, the show’s longest serving female professional. She started on Strictly in 2012 with Westlife singer Nick Byrne. Over the years, she’s got closer to lifting the trophy, reaching the final of the competition with Jamie Laing in 2020.

open image in gallery Paul Merson is partnered with Karen Hauer ( BBC )

Pete Wicks and Jowitza Przystal

The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks is dancing with Jowita Przystał. Wicks rose to fame for his blunt and irreverent persona on the reality show.

Przystal joined Strictly in 2021, rapidly making a name for herself by winning the Glitterball trophy with her first ever celebrity dance partner, Hamza Yassin in 2022. Last year, she danced with Paralympian Jody Cundy.

open image in gallery Pete Wicks is dancing with Jowitza Przystal ( BBC )

Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez

TV doctor Punam Krishan has swapped the doctor’s surgery for the dancefloor this autumn. She will be dancing with Gorka Márquez, who joined in 2016 and has reached the final twice: once with singer Alexandra Burke, and another time with presenter Helen Skelton.

open image in gallery Punam Krishan is partnered with Gorka Márquez ( BBC )

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec

Former Love Islander Ghouri is a trained dancer, who has ruffled feathers as some fans believe she may have an unfair advantage over her peers.

She is partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec – but his return was claimed to have caused unease due to an alleged past altercation with another professional who dances on the show.

Škorjanec won the show with Abby Clancy the same year he debuted in 2013. In 2017, he made it to the final with Hollyoaks star Gemma Atkinson.

open image in gallery Tasha Ghouri is dancing with Aljaž Škorjanec ( BBC )

Tom Dean MBE and Nadiya Bychkova - Eliminated

Olympic gold medallist Tom Dean is partnered with Nadiya Bychkova.

Bychkova joined the show in 2017 and has been in a relationship with fellow professional and fan-favourite Kai Widdrington. She’s been partnered with Blue singer Lee Ryan and singer-songwriter Matthew Goss in the past.

open image in gallery Tom Dean MBE is partnered with Nadiya Bychkova ( BBC )

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones - Eliminated

Punk-rock legend Toyah Willcox is best known for her hit singles, but she’s also had a career in acting and dancing.

The 66-year-old is partnered with Neil Jones, who has been part of the Strictly family since 2016. However, he had to wait until 2019 to be paired with a celebrity. He’s danced with Alex Scott and Nina Wadia, but hasn’t yet made it past the quarter-finals.

open image in gallery Toyah Willcox is partnered with Neil Jones ( BBC )

Sam Quek MBE and Nikita Kuzmin

Olympic gold medal-winning hockey champion Sam Quek is dancing with Celebrity Big Brother finalist Nikita Kuzmin.

The 25-year-old joined the show’s lineup in 2021, partnering with Tilly Ramsay in his debut and then Ellie Symonds in 2022. In 2023, he partnered with actor and singer Layton Williams, and they reached the final before losing out to Coronation Street star Ellie Leach.

open image in gallery Sam Quek is dancing with Nikita Kuzmin ( BBC )

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola

Comedian Sarah Hadland, known for her roles in Horrible Histories and Miranda, is dancing with Vito Coppola. The 53-year-old already has a little dancing experience like her fellow contestant Tasha Ghouri, having danced ballet since she was three.

After joining the show in 2022, Coppola had a rapid rise to success, winning the competition the year afterwards with his partner Ellie Leach.

open image in gallery Sarah Hadland is dancing with Vito Coppola ( BBC )

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu

Singer and actor Shayne Ward is dancing with Nancy Xu. The 39-year-old first shot to fame after winning the second season of the X Factor in 2005.

In 2021, Xu performed with her first ever celebrity dance partner and CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson, making it all the way to a tense semi-final.

open image in gallery Shayne Ward is partnered with Nancy Xu ( BBC )

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones

You may not recognise Evans immediately but he’s most well-known for being the opera talent behind GoCompare adverts since 2009.

He’s partnered with Katya Jones, who’s been with the show since 2016. She won the show in 2017, with her partner Joe McFadden. In 2018, she was embroiled in a scandal over kissing her celeb partner Seann Walsh.