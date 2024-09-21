Paul Merson dances to iconic football anthem on Strictly: ‘Special’

Paul Merson’s performance on week one of Strictly Come Dancing was described as “special and different” by the judges.

The former Arsenal star danced the American Smooth to Fat Les’s football anthem “Vindaloo” with partner Karen Hauer on Saturday night (21 September).

He scored 2, 4, 5 and 6 from the judges, totting up to 17 in total, but received some nice feedback from the judges.

“This was special, this was different,” Motsi Mabuse said.

Anton Du Beke, meanwhile, described Hauer as a “genius” for her choreography.