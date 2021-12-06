Piers Morgan takes swipe at Dan Walker following Strictly exit: ‘You came 5th, mate’

Pair used to be breakfast TV rivals

Isobel Lewis
Monday 06 December 2021 08:06
Comments
Dan and Nadiya are eliminated from Strictly

Piers Morgan has reignited his rivalry with Dan Walker following the BBC Breakfast host’s exit fromStrictly Come Dancing.

Walker was eliminated from the competition during Sunday (5 December) night’s quarter-final results show, after the judges voted unanimously in the dance off to send through AJ Odudu through to the semi-finals.

Speaking after his exit, Walker joked that he “would have saved AJ and Kai [Widdrington] as well”, but praised partner Nadiya Bychkova for teaching him to dance, later tweeting: “@NadiyaBychkova is a superstar: kind, encouraging, funny, clever, the best teacher I could ever have hoped for & a great friend.”

However, Morgan, who used to present at the same time as Walker on rival breakfast show Good Morning Britain, took the tweet as an opportunity to mock the presenter.

“You came 5th, mate,” he tweeted. “She needed a better pupil.”

Morgan’s followers were unimpressed by his comment, with one writing: “Absolutely no need for this tweet.”

“Unnecessary comment, shame people are like this. I guess it’s the world we live in,” another added.

It’s not the first time Walker and Morgan have traded insults, with Walker mocking his former ITV rival after he infamously stormed off of Good Morning Britain.

Sharing a selfie on the day of Morgan’s exit, Walker tweeted: “This was taken a few seconds before I stormed off set because Carol said it was going to be chilly this weekend.”

Morgan responded: “I’m surprised BBC bosses didn’t storm in and drag you off set after yesterday’s ratings came in.”

