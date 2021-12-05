Strictly results: Dan Walker is latest contestant to be eliminated

‘BBC Breakfast’ presenter joked that he ‘would have saved AJ and Kai as well’

Isobel Lewis
Sunday 05 December 2021 20:18
Comments
Dan and Nadiya are eliminated from Strictly

Dan Walker is the latest contestant to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing, after narrowly missing out on a spot in the semi-final.

On Saturday (4 December) night, the BBC Breakfast presenter scored 31 points for his tango with Nadiya Bychkova, placing him second from bottom on the leaderboard.

Beneath him was AJ Odudu, who received 30 points for her salsa after partner Kai Widdrington nearly dropped her, with Craig Revel Horwood calling the performance a “complete dance disaster”.

Walker and Odudu both ended up in the dance off together, with the judges unanimously choosing to save Odudu.

Following his elimination, Walker joked that he “would have saved AJ and Kai as well”.

Recommended

“The last 11 weeks have been absolutely amazing, I’ve genuinely loved every second of it,” he said. “When I go back to the first day when I was asked to dance in front of some glitter balls, at that point, if there had been a fire exit, I’d have just walked away.”

The four remaining celebrities – Odudu, Rhys Stephenson, John Whaite and Rose Ayling-Ellis – will now go through to next Saturday’s (11 December) semi-final, where they will perform two dances for the first time.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 11 December at 7.05pm on BBC One.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in