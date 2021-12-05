Dan Walker is the latest contestant to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing, after narrowly missing out on a spot in the semi-final.

On Saturday (4 December) night, the BBC Breakfast presenter scored 31 points for his tango with Nadiya Bychkova, placing him second from bottom on the leaderboard.

Beneath him was AJ Odudu, who received 30 points for her salsa after partner Kai Widdrington nearly dropped her, with Craig Revel Horwood calling the performance a “complete dance disaster”.

Walker and Odudu both ended up in the dance off together, with the judges unanimously choosing to save Odudu.

Following his elimination, Walker joked that he “would have saved AJ and Kai as well”.

“The last 11 weeks have been absolutely amazing, I’ve genuinely loved every second of it,” he said. “When I go back to the first day when I was asked to dance in front of some glitter balls, at that point, if there had been a fire exit, I’d have just walked away.”

The four remaining celebrities – Odudu, Rhys Stephenson, John Whaite and Rose Ayling-Ellis – will now go through to next Saturday’s (11 December) semi-final, where they will perform two dances for the first time.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 11 December at 7.05pm on BBC One.