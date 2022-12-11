Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The latest season of Strictly Come Dancing is coming to an end.

The semi-finals of the BBC One show took place on Sunday night (11 December).

All five couples performed two dances for the judges to compete for a spot in the final.

Those remaining in the competition are Will Mello and Nancy Xu; Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal; Holly Raindford and Carlos Gu; Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez; Fleur East and Vito Coppola.

Due to scheduling conflicts with the World Cup, the results of the semi-finals will be broadcast on Monday night (12 December) at 8.15pm on BBC One.

With the semi-finals done and dusted, viewers are already looking forward to the final.

When is the Strictly final?

The final will take place on Saturday (17 December), a week before Christmas, at 7.05pm.

Last year, the glitzy finale was allocated a total of 125 minutes. However, after AJ Odudu pulled out due to an injury, the runtime was shortened since fewer couples competed.

The final four contestants of the 2022 series will perform in front of the judges on Saturday (17 December) for their last shot at taking home the Glitter Ball trophy.

At the end of the episode, one celebrity and their professional dance partner will be crowned winners of Strictly 2022.

