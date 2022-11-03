Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Strictly Come Dancing: Fleur East explains why she restarted her dance-off routine

Singer was allowed to start routine again during pre-recorded results show

Isobel Lewis
Thursday 03 November 2022 17:23
Comments
Fleur East 'redoes' dance performance on Strictly after falling on partner Vito Coppola

Fleur East has explained why she had to restart her routine in last week’s Strictly Come Dancing dance-off.

During Sunday (30 November) night’s results show, the singer found herself competing in the bottom two against EastEnders star James Bye.

When East and partner Vito Coppola went to perform her Salsa, however, the dance was briefly halted after “an incident with a prop” and the couple were allowed to restart. They danced again, then were voted through by judges, who made no reference to the incident.

The BBC confirmed that the couple had been allowed to restart as they had needed to checkt they weren’t injured and East and Coppola had “not begun to dance” before the incident occurred.

Appearing on Loose Women on Thursday (3 November), Coppola explained that he’d had a “bad fall” within the opening moments of the show.

Recommended

“Basically what happened, in the first few seconds of our number, I just fell down on the chair. Literally was a bad fall,” Coppola said.

“Everyone was gasping, but I showed them I was OK and able to restart so thank you, I’m fine, I’m here today so all good. Thank you very much.”

Coppola added: “We were continuing, because we always say to each other, ‘If anything happens, let’s just keep going, keep continuing’ and literally I was trying to stand up and continue, and when I turned [around], she was spinning the wheel.”

Fleur East was allowed to restart Strictly dance-off routine after prop incident

(PA Media)

East explained: “I was ready, I was like, the show must go on. And then production decided to stop the music. We were like, ‘Oh, OK.’”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Confirming what had happened, a BBC spokesperson said: “After an incident with a prop at the beginning of Fleur and Vito’s dance-off performance, the decision was made to halt proceedings to check they were not injured, as a matter of urgency.

“As they had not begun to dance before the incident occurred, it was decided they could start the performance again, once it was confirmed they were fit to do so.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 5 November at 7pm on BBC One.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in