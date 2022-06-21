Former Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara accidentally kicked a dog in the head while demonstrating a dance move on live television.

The professional dancer was a pro dancer on Strictly Come Dancing from 2013 to 2021, before taking over as the co-host of its sister show It Takes Two.

On Tuesday’s (21 June) edition of BBC One’s Morning Live, Manrara appeared alongside her professional partner and husband Aljaž Škorjanec. At the end of the episode, host Gethin Jones closed off the show by telling the couple to show off their moves.

As Škorjanec held Manrara while they span around, Dolly the dog, a fellow show guest, edged closer to see what was happening.

Unfortunately, the dancers did not notice the canine friend approaching, leading to Manrara’s raised foot making contact with Dolly’s snout.

The cameras immediately cut away from the action, but someone on set can be heard exclaiming: “Oh my god” in response to the collision.

Dolly, who belongs to TV vet Dr James Greenwood, had been brought into the studio along with fellow pet Oliver.

Morning Live – Janette Manrara, Aljaž Škorjanec and the Dolly the dog (BBC )

Viewers were quick to notice the crash, with some sharing their concerns for her welfare on social media. “Ermmm I swear the dog on #MorningLive just held a boot to the face. Poor thing,” tweeted one viewer.

However, Dr Greenwood confirmed that Dolly was not harmed by the accidental kick and was busy enjoying a snack.

“Thank you – yeah she is totally fine! Getting stuck into a chew stick on the way home,” Dr Greenwood assured a fan.