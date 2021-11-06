The Strictly Come Dancing judges were left emotional by John Whaite and Johannes Radebe’s rumba.

During Saturday (6 November) night’s show, the couple performed the notoriously difficult Latin dance to “Shape of My Heart” by Sting.

“I was just thinking through the dance I might teach Jonathan my fiancés [that], steal it as my wedding dance,” Craig Revel Horwood told the pair. “I thought it was absolutely gorgeous, I really, really did.”

Motsi Mabuse also found the performance emotional, saying: “I felt like it was just the two of you and me in this room. It took away everything and your movement spoke. They say less speaks more and that’s what I felt.”

Admitting that she felt very “moved” and “quite emotional” watching the dance, Shirley Ballas said: “The fact that you stripped down the whole rumba and made it more pure and kept it so simple was so fitting for both of you… all in all, it was class personified.”

Anton du Beke additionally called it a “beautifully mature performance”.

The couple scored 35 points, including a 10 score from Shirley Ballas.

The week’s leaderboard was topped by AJ Odudu, who earned 38 points for her Charleston.