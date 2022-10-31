Strictly leaderboard: Who reached the top and who sunk to the bottom in Halloween week?
All the celebrity contestants, pro partners and judges embraced their spooky sides for Halloween Week
Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is in full flow, with this year’s celebrity contestants continuing to battle it out to win the Glitter Ball trophy.
Saturday night’s show (29 October) saw the contestants celebrate Halloween, with spooky outfits and routines.
During the episode, Tony Adams apologised to head judge Shirley Ballas for heckling her the week before.
James Bye, meanwhile, became the fifth contestant to be eliminated.
But who topped the leaderboard?
This week, Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe shared the top spot with Tyler West and Dianne Buswell, with each couple earning 35 points.
See all the scores below...
Week six leaderboard
1. Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe (8+9+9+9) = 35
2. Tyler West and Dianne Buswell (7+9+9+10) = 35
3. Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima (8+8+9+9) = 34
4. Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal (8+9+8+8) = 33
5. Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu (6+9+9+9) = 33
6. Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez (7+8+8+9) = 32
7. Fleur East and Vito Coppola (8+8+8+8) = 32
8. Will Mellor and Nancy Xu (8+8+8+8) = 32
9. Tony Adams and Katya Jones (7+8+8+8) = 31
10. Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin (6+8+7+8) = 29
11. James Bye and Amy Dowden (6+7+7+7) = 27
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturdays on BBC One.
