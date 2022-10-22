Strictly leaderboard: Who reached the top and who sunk to the bottom in week 5?
‘Strictly’ celebrated 100 years of the BBC with special episode
Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens, with a new roster of contestants in the running to win the Glitter Ball trophy.
Saturday night’s show (22 October) saw the contestants celebrate 100 years of the BBC with routines inspired by the Beeb’s most famous shows.
During the episode, Claudia Winkleman also made a cheeky dig at the chaos in the UK government.
But who topped the leaderboard?
After a plethora of 10s rained down last week, the highest scored week four ever, this week’s show was a more subdued affair.
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal, and Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez shared the top spot with 35 marks each.
Down at the bottom was Tony Adams and Katya Jones once again with 19 points.
The new leaderboard was combined with the public votes, with the bottom two couples facing the dreaded dance-off and the third couple leaving the competition.
Last week, it was Kym Marsh and Goss who found themselves in the bottom two, with the judges unanimously voting to save Marsh and send the Bros star home.
Week five leaderboard
1. Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquezand = 35
2. Hamza Yassin and Jowite Przystał = 35
3. Tyler West and Dianne Buswell = 32
4. Fleur East and Vito Coppola = 32
5. Will Mellor and Nancy Xu = 32
6. Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin = 30
7. Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu = 30
8. Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe = 29
9. Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer = 28
10. Kym Marsh and Graziano di Prima = 27
11. James Bye and Amy Dowden = 26
12. Tony Adams and Katya Jones = 19
Strictly Come Dancing continues Sunday 23 October at 6.45pm on BBC One.
