Week two of Strictly Come Dancing saw the celebrity contestants become more at ease on the ballroom floor as they delivered another set of impressive performances on Saturday night (28 September).

At the top of the leaderboard this week are former Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec, who had both her dad and the audience in tears with her moving Viennese Waltz to “Misty Blue” by Dorothy Moore. Their score, 35, was the highest ever for a Viennese Waltz in week two of the competition in Strictly history.

Miranda star Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola, who stunned the audience with their intense and heated Paso Doble to “Freed From Desire” by Gala, came second on the leaderboard, following behind by three points with 32.

Shayne Ward and his partner Nancy Xu pleasantly surprised the judges as they crept up the leaderboard from last week with their sensual Tango to “The Door” by Teddy Swims. They were awarded an impressive score of 31, up 10 points from last week’s score of 21.

Last week, it was JB Gill and his partner Amy Dowden in top place with 31 points, while Ghouri and Sarah Hadland followed behind with 30 points. Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe were in third place with 26 points.

Here is this week’s leaderboard in full (see weeks one and two combined further down).

Individual marks from judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke:

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec (8, 9, 9, 9) = 35

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola (8, 8, 8, 8) = 32

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu (7, 8, 8, 8) = 31

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe (8, 7, 7, 8) = 30

open image in gallery Shayne Ward dancing with his pro partner Nancy Xu ( BBC/Guy Levy )

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones (7 + 7 + 8 + 8) = 30

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell (6, 7, 8, 8) = 29

JB Gill and Amy Dowden (7, 7, 6, 7) = 27

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas (6, 7, 7, 7) = 27

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin (4, 6, 6, 6) = 22

Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova (5 + 6 + 5 + 6) = 22

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał (4, 6, 6, 6) = 22

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk (5, 5, 5, 6) = 21

Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez (4 + 5 + 4 + 5) = 18

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones (3, 5, 5, 5) = 18

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer (2, 4, 4, 5) = 15

Weeks one and two scores combined are:

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec (8+8+7+7) + (8+9+9+9) = 65

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola (8+8+7+7) + (8+8+8+8) = 62

JB Gill and Amy Dowden (7+8+8+8) + (7+7+6+7) = 58

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones (6+6+7+7) + (7+7+8+8) = 56

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe (6+7+6+7) + (8+7+7+8) = 56

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell (4+6+6+7)+ (6+7+8+8) = 52

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu (4+6+5+6) + (7+8+8+8) = 52

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas (6+6+5+6) + (6+7+7+7) = 50

Tom Dean and Nadiya Bychkova (5+6+6+6) + (3+6+5+6) = 46

Sam Quek and Nikita Kuzmin (6+6+6+5) + (4+6+6+6) = 45

Nick Knowles and Luba Mushtuk (3+5+5+5) + (5+5+5+6) = 39

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał (4+5+3+5) + (4+6+6+6) = 39

Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez (4+5+5+5) + (4+5+4+5) = 37

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer (2+4+5+6) + (2+4+4+5) = 32

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones (2+4+2+4) + (3+5+5+5) = 30