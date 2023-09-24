Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Strictly Come Dancing is back and going again, with another set of celebs plying their moves on the famous dancefloor.

The BBC reality series kicked off its 21st series in earnest on Saturday 23 September, with contestants such as Angela Rippon, Bobby Brazier and Les Dennis vying for the Glitterball trophy.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are presenting the series, while the judging panel of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas all return.

Over the course of episode one, Rippon – who, at 78, is the oldest contestant in Strictly history – emerged as a potential frontrunner, as well as soap star Brazier, and actors Ellie Leach, Layton Williams and Amanda Abbington.

However, it was the final dance of the night, performed by actor Nigel Harman, that saw him propelled into first place by the judges.

You can read about the contestants on Strictly 2023 here.

For the series, Love Island star Zara McDermott is paired with pro dancer Graziano Di Prima. Abbington is partnered with pro dancer Giovanni Pernice, and Rippon with Kai Widdrington.

Williams forms the series’ sole same-sex duo with partner Nikita Kuzmin, and revered broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy is paired with pro dancer Lauren Oakley. Comedian Eddie Kadi danced with pro Karen Hauer, while Irish presenter Angela Scanlon was with Carlos Gu.

Les Dennis and Nancy Xu on ‘Strictly’ (BBC/Guy Levy)

Emmerdale star Adam Thomas performed the first dance of the series, with pro partner Luba Mushtuk; presenter Nikita Kanda is paired with pro dancer Gorka Márquez. Leach is partnered with pro dancer Vito Coppola.

Decorated paralympian Jody Cundy is paired with dancer Jowita Przystał, and Brazier with Dianne Buswell. Harman is matched with Katya Jones, and Annabel Croft is with Johannes Radebe. Dennis is paired with pro dancer Nancy Xu.

You can catch up with what happened during week one of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 here.

Here’s the rankings and points totals as it stands:

Nigel and Katya: 32

Layton and Nikita: 29

Ellie and Vito: 29

Bobby and Dianne: 29

Amanda and Giovanni: 29

Angela and Kai: 29

Annabel and Johannes: 28

Angela and Carlos: 23

Eddie and Karen: 22

Krishnan and Lauren: 22

Jody and Jowita: 21

Adam and Luba: 19

Zara and Graziano: 19

Nikita and Gorka: 18

Les and Nancy: 16

Strictly Come Dancing’s live shows air on Saturday nights on BBC One.