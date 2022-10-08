Jump to content

Strictly fans point out ‘ironic’ detail regarding Encanto song opening Movie Week

Some viewers felt the track threw shade on ex-judge

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 08 October 2022 19:03
Strictly Come Dancing 2021 trailer

Strictly fans are pointing out an “ironic” detail regarding the song that opened the latest episode.

Movie Week arrived on the BBC dancing competition on Saturday (8 October), which was kicked off with a medley dedicated to Disney film Encanto.

Viewers watched on as the professional dancers performed to the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”.

However, many found the song’s usage quite witty considering former judge Bruno Tonioli is no longer a part of the show, and has been fully replaced by Anton Du Beke.

“Anton ‘We do NOT need to talk about Bruno,’” one person quipped, with another stating: “They’re right, no-one *does* talk about Bruno any more.”

One viewer called ”this music choice somewhat ironic given that @bbcstrictly doesn’t really talk about Bruno anymore.”

Anton Du Beke has officially replaced Bruno Tonioli

(PA Media)

Strictly airs weekly on Saturdays, with the results show following the day after.

Find a ranking of the 10 best Movie Week dances in Strictly history here.

