Strictly Come Dancing viewers have been left “speechless” after one particular star sailed through to the next round – and are now accusing it of being “fixed”.

The latest elimination of the 2024 series arrived on Sunday (17 November) after a Saturday episode broadcast live from Blackpool that sawMiranda actor Sarah Hadland steal the show.

Opera singer Wynne Evans and Gladiators star Montell Douglas had to perform again after finding themselves in the dreaded dance off – and all four judges sent Evans and his professional partner Katya Jones home.

However, it was noted by many that one person was immensely lucky to escape the bottom two after a lacklustre performance the night before: Pete Wicks.

The Only Way is Essex star proved his popularity with the viewing public after making it through despite receiving the lowest votes by far and ending the night at the bottom of the leaderboard. When the news was announed, both Wick and his professional partner Jowita Przystal gasped in shock

His Cha-cha-cha to “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred had the judges in laughter with his “entertaining” hip action. Craig Revel Horwood disliked the performance so much, he scored him four out of 10.

open image in gallery Jowita Przystał and Pete Wicks couldn’t believe they got through to the next round ( BBC )

“Am surprised #PeteWicks is through. He made so many mistakes,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Pete Wicks still being on Strictly is criminal.”

Many others expressed disbelief by accusing the show of being “fixed” to ensure Wicks made it through considering how “absolutely awful” his performance was.

“Talk about fixing this competition, how the hell did Pete Wicks stay out of the bottom two?” one person asked, as others highlighted how solid the reality star’s fanbase must be.

The remaining Strictly 2024 contestants include Douglas, Hadland, Wicks, Tasha Ghouri, Chris McCausland, JB Gill and Jamie Borthwick.

After Evans was eliminated, the opera singer said his time on the show had been “wonderful”.

open image in gallery Wynne Evans was eliminated from ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

He told host Tess Daly: “If I can come and do Strictly and last until week nine, then anybody can get out there and dance and have a brilliant time.

“Strictly is such a brilliant family, such a precious family, that I want everybody here in this room and at home to look after it for the generations to come because it is a wonderful, wonderful thing.

Jones added: “To be honest with you, the smile hasn’t left my face since the first day of our training, since the day we got partnered up.