Tom Fletcher is the eighth celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The McFly star was ejected from the competition along with professional partner Amy Dowden after facing off against Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu in Sunday (21 November) night’s dance-off.

Fletcher and Dowden performed their couple’s choice routine to “On My Own” from Les Misérables again, for which the singer originally faced criticism for being too restrained and ended up at joint bottom of the leaderboard.

While the judges admitted that the decision was “tough” to make, Motsi Mabuse, Anton du Beke and guest judge Cynthia Erivo all voted to save Stephenson and Xu, who reprised their jive to “Footloose”.

While they won the majority and therefore went through to next week’s show, head judge Shirley Ballas admitted that she would have saved Fletcher and Dowden.

Fletcher said that while he was “gutted” to leave the show, he had had the “best time” and “loved every second of it”.

He added: “I’ve made the best friend in Amy, you’ve been amazing. Thank you so much for teaching me how to dance, I know it was a struggle at times.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns Saturday 27 November at 6.55pm on BBC One.