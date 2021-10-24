The latest celebrity to be voted off this year’s Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed.

After a surprise dance off with CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson, English sports pundit and former rugby union player Ugo Monye became the fourth contestant to be sent home by the judges.

All four judges opted to save Monye after both couples performed their routines again.

While Monye was the fourth to be sent home, he’s the fifth to leave overall following Robert Webb’s withdrawal from the competition due to ill health.

Speaking about his time on the show, Monye said: “I’ve loved it. It’s an absolute privilege to be on this show and all I’ve wanted to do every week is just get a little bit better and I’ve done that.”

Addressing Craig Revel Horwood, who had been one of his harshest critics during his time on the show, Monye added: “I think it’s really important to say that if you’re willing to accept the positive comments, you have to accept the criticism as well so thank you for all of your comments.”

Monye’s professional partner, Oti Mabuse, won the 2020 series with Bill Bailey.

Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse have been voted off ‘Strictly’ (BBC iPlayer)

About Monye, she said: “I stand here in this very moment feeling very, very grateful. I am so grateful to be partnered with you. Thank you for having me as a teacher, as a trainer.”

“I am grateful for the show – to say I work on the best show in the whole country, with the best celebrities is a privilege and I am very grateful to [Ugo], thank you.”

Monye, who was bottom of the scoreboard, missed last week’s episode due to a back injury.

Last night's episode saw John Whaite top the leaderboard, closely followed by Tilly Ramsay, AJ Odudu and McFly singer Tom Fletcher.

