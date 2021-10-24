Strictly Come Dancing viewers have praised Tilly Ramsay for dancing so well after a “tough week” following her latest performance.

The 19-year-old social media star, and her professional partner Nikita Kuzmin, won unanimous acclaim from the judges in the latest episode of the BBC One dancing competition, which aired on Saturday (23 October).

Ramsay’s dance came days after she was the subject of a derogatory remark by LBC host Steve Allen. He criticised her dancing abilities, adding: “She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking I should imagine.”

The star, who is the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay, herself shared the clip on Wednesday (20 October), stating: “I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far.”

Her fans commended Ramsay for her maturity as well as her success in the latest episode, which was made even more impressive by the news that she also aced her first university exam this week.

Ramsay, who is studying psychology, revealed the news to co-host Tess Daly. She detailed what she described as a “tough week” balancing her academic and professional obligations.

Tilly Ramsay with her professional dance partner, Nikita Kuzmin (Instagram/Tilly Ramsay)

“Tilly deserves all the marks,” one viewer wrote. “To go out and perform after a week like she’s surely had (including an exam fgs). Never underestimate a 19yo.”

“Well there you go Steve Allen... take that.,” Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden wrote.

One person added: “It seems she came out and gave a big f*** you with her performance tonight.”

Ramsay has been supported by many celebrities in the wake of the comments and following her performance, which is expected to see her make it through the competition’s sixth week.

The Strictly results show will air Sunday (24 October) at 8pm. Find our talking points here.